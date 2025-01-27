Re-live Rebel News' top moments from this year's World Economic Forum

From confronting BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to questioning former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, Rebel News continued to expose the 'elites' at this year's World Economic Forum.

  |   January 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News sent a team of journalists to Davos, Switzerland to shine a light on the secretive annual gathering of the 'elites' at the World Economic Forum.

The meeting draws some of the most influential figures in media, business, politics, and international organizations together to discuss how they can shape society through the implementation of new policies.

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and reporter Avi Yemini caught BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on the streets of Davos and peppered him with questions surrounding his push to impose diversity, equity, and inclusion policies on the companies BlackRock holds shares in.

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with over $11 trillion under its management.

Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, along with Yemini and Levant, also questioned former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry about his own carbon footprint while travelling to Davos.

Kerry conceded that he only flew commercial "part way" to the WEF event.

In a far-reaching video in the U.K., Yemini attempted to get answers from English commentator and former Manchester United player Gary Neville.

Yemini asked the commentator about his thoughts on Elon Musk shining a light on the Pakistani sexual abuse gangs that have been operating across the country.

“I've got no comment on Trump and Musk and all the rest of it,” he said.

These are just a few examples of the accountability journalism conducted by fearless Rebel reporters on the streets of Davos.

To see all of our reporting from the WEF and to support our independent journalism, visit www.WEFReports.com.



