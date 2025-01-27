Re-live Rebel News' top moments from this year's World Economic Forum

Rebel News sent a team of journalists to Davos, Switzerland to shine a light on the secretive annual gathering of the 'elites' at the World Economic Forum.

The meeting draws some of the most influential figures in media, business, politics, and international organizations together to discuss how they can shape society through the implementation of new policies.

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and reporter Avi Yemini caught BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on the streets of Davos and peppered him with questions surrounding his push to impose diversity, equity, and inclusion policies on the companies BlackRock holds shares in.

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with over $11 trillion under its management.

🚨 WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, on the street in Davos today



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask!



Full story: https://t.co/207A0SMrzS



HELP US: https://t.co/4SE2dQb3PN pic.twitter.com/F1g8W49gkT — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 22, 2025

Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, along with Yemini and Levant, also questioned former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry about his own carbon footprint while travelling to Davos.

Kerry conceded that he only flew commercial "part way" to the WEF event.

'Coal Man' John Kerry ambushed by entire Rebel News team



The former U.S. secretary of state was questioned about his own carbon footprint on the streets of Davos, Switzerland during this year's World Economic Forum.https://t.co/tqFSC5G4aJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2025

In a far-reaching video in the U.K., Yemini attempted to get answers from English commentator and former Manchester United player Gary Neville.

Yemini asked the commentator about his thoughts on Elon Musk shining a light on the Pakistani sexual abuse gangs that have been operating across the country.

“I've got no comment on Trump and Musk and all the rest of it,” he said.

English commentator Gary Neville refuses to comment on Britain’s ‘grooming gang’ scandal



The former Manchester United star was confronted by Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on the streets of Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.https://t.co/kZ2y4fbx3e — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2025

These are just a few examples of the accountability journalism conducted by fearless Rebel reporters on the streets of Davos.

