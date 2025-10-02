Reactions: Alleged church smoke bomber exposed as National Defence employee — is he linked to Antifa?

The suspect angrily burst into a church during Sean Feucht's worship service in July and threw a smoke bomb in the direction of the stage.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, former public safety minister Stockwell Day and lawyer Keith Wilson reacted to an exclusive Rebel News report exposing a possible Antifa cell within the Department of National Defence.

Alexa Lavoie's new report shows that the man who threw a smoke bomb into a church during Sean Feucht's Christian worship service in Montreal is allegedly named Gabriel Lepage, an employee of the Longue-Pointe military base in Montreal, working directly under the Department of National Defence.

When Alexa asked Lepage on the street if he is the man seen in the video throwing the smoke bomb, violent, masked individuals soon appeared and accosted Alexa.

Stockwell Day discussed the potential threat of Antifa within the Canadian Armed Forces or Department of National Defence in light of this troubling story.

"If there's Antifa there, then they need to be drummed out of there in no uncertain terms. Antifa needs to be declared a terrorist group," he said.

"The Liberals, with every time we want a terrorist group named a terrorist group, when others around the world are labelling them that, the Liberals have to be dragged kicking and screaming into labelling a truly terrorist group [as] terrorists," Day continued.

"Why is that? Because they lose voters from within those communities ... the Liberals need to be far more aggressive," he added.

Lawyer Keith Wilson also commented on the report, noting that police were unable to locate a suspect while it appears that Rebel News has exposed the alleged smoke bomber.

"Because the government-funded media doesn't actually do investigations and journalism, Rebel News does that," he said.

"And the other thing that yesterday revealed, is one of the things I'm struck by, is Rebel, Alexa, found this guy, there's a clear shot of him, but the police didn't," Wilson continued.

"So now Rebel News is also doing the investigations that the police are refusing to do because of their ideological alliances," he added.

Please help us protect Alexa Lavoie from violent Antifa thugs so she can continue reporting fearlessly!

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa safe.

Your donation will fund urgent home-protection upgrades (professional risk assessment, monitored alarm, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, and other protective equipment) and additional private security to accompany Alexa on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding a working journalist so she can continue reporting while the investigation unfolds.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

