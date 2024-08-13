REACTIONS: Montreal Pride parade shows support for Palestine, still disrupted by anti-Israel mobs

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

This past weekend, Montreal played host to its annual Pride parade. In the wake of the October 7, 2022, Hamas terror attack against Israel, this year's parade raised some questions about the assorted cast of characters who turned out.

For example, some in the parade were backing Hamas' fight against Israel in Palestine, a contradiction given Hamas's staunch anti-gay policy it enforces in Gaza.

On Monday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their views of the parade's quirks, which were captured in a report from Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie.

"These people are so ridiculous," said Sheila Gunn Reid. "A man walking the streets in a black bikini, calling himself a Queer for Palestine. Ok? You know what, go try it out. Go ahead."

Despite the strong support from the parade's attendees, anti-Israel protesters were no hesitant to disrupt the festivities.

"When I look at those two groups, radical transgenders and then the radical pro-Hamas people," remarked David Menzies, "All I can think of is the tagline for the movie Aliens vs Predator: no matter which side wins, we lose."