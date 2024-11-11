Read the SCORCHING letter from Tommy Robinson’s lawyer to his prison governor

As you know, I visited Tommy in prison on Saturday. If you haven’t watched my video report on that, click here.

In a sentence, Tommy is safe from other prisoners who might attack him because he is being kept in a segregation unit, also known as being “down the block”. It’s solitary confinement, in a tiny cell for 23.5 hours. He is allowed to exercise only two days a week. Even murderers are allowed exercise four days a week.

So Tommy is safe. But no man can survive for months being kept in a tiny box. Today marks his 18th day in solitary. He asked the prison psychiatrist about the risks to his mental health and the doctor agreed that it was untenable.

Tommy asked me to help him with his legal affairs. To me, the most urgent legal matter is his treatment in prison. We hired a law firm that specializes in prison law matters. They fired off a scorching letter to the prison governor last week. Tommy recently released the letter on his Twitter account, and I want to make sure you saw it, because I think it’s just excellent.

I think it’s an excellent letter, don’t you? It meticulously lays out the facts and the law, and conclusively shows that the prison is violating Tommy’s rights. Not only does his treatment at Woodhill violate British court precedents, it violates the European Code of Human Rights.

I’m not much of a fan of foreign courts or foreign laws, but Sir Keir Starmer is. So if he won’t listen to British legal authorities, maybe he’ll listen to European judges who have ruled time and again that putting a man in solitary confinement is a form or torture, contrary to Article 3 of the ECHR: “No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” Read the seven page letter. You can see it here, and see for yourself. I found it very compelling.

Frankly, Tommy shouldn’t be in HMP Woodhill at all — he’s a civil prisoner, not a violent criminal. Hopefully this letter will move things along. As you can see, if the prison system doesn’t voluntarily improve how they treat Tommy, we’ll be suing the prison, demanding that a judge compel them to respect Tommy’s civil rights. Paragraph 24 of the letter is I think the toughest part of it. It puts the government on notice that they’d better explain themselves and fix things, or we’ll sue.

I’ll keep you posted on what they say or do.

Tommy has another court appearance this week, too — this one is on the bogus Terrorism Act charges against him for refusing to give police the password to his cell phone. I’ll send you another email about that tomorrow. But for now, I really just wanted you to read the letter to HMP Woodhill, which I thought was excellent.

If you think it was a good letter too, please help me pay for it. I promised Tommy that I would crowdfund the cost of his prison lawyer and the cost of his lawyer to fight the Terrorism Act charges. British lawyers aren’t cheap, and you often have to hire two at a time (a barrister and a solicitor) which just makes it even more expensive. But we can’t afford to mess around. We need excellent lawyers to give Tommy a fighting chance.

If you agree with me that that prison law letter is strong, please help me pay for it — I just received the invoice for it the other day. Please click here to help me crowdfund it. (Thank you.)I'll keep you posted on the Terrorism Act hearing, too. But like I say, the real risk is how Tommy is treated in prison. I have a terrible feeling that if we don't watch things like a hawk, the authorities will take liberties with Tommy that could lead to him being attacked in prison or worse.