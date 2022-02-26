Rebel correspondent Jeremy Loffredo speaks about his coverage of the U.S. trucker convoy

Jeremy Loffredo joined Ezra to talk about his experience and coverage of the U.S. truckers' convoy as it makes its way to Washington D.C. to protest continued COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 26, 2022

Remove Ads

Freelance journalist Jeremy Loffredo (follow on @LoffredoJeremy Twitter) is on special assignment from Rebel News to provide on-the-ground coverage of the U.S. truckers' convoy to Washington D.C. to protest continued COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Jeremy join Ezra to talk about his experience and coverage of the convoy so far.

On the U.S. trucker convoy, Jeremy said to Ezra:

"People definitely know about it — we are 600 miles from where we started and not one overpass did not have supporters waving American flags, waving Canadian flags... everyone is thanking Canadians for what they started."

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a RebelNews+ subscriber.

To support Jeremy's journalism as he covers the U.S. trucker convoy, and to view the rest of our coverage please head over to ConvoyReports.com.

Canada United States Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.