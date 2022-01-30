Rebel News confirms that social media reports of a trucker crashing into barricades in Ottawa are untrue

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An enormous amount of eyes are on Ottawa right now, and 24/7 people are on the edge of their seats, waiting for breaking news about the trucker convoy and protests.

With an event this big, and so much at stake, many are worried constantly about something going awry, from any number of angles. So when there is potential news of a major incident on location, it spreads like wildfire. This just occurred tonight, on Day Two of the big convoy in Ottawa.

At 5:52 PM Andy Lee, an independent journalist who has been on the ground reporting at the Parliament Hill protest, posted that on the trucker’s CB it was reported that four transports had crashed through barricades (view archived Tweet here):

Four transports have crashed through barricades. Reported on the trucker’s CB. — Andy Lee (@Hannah_Bananaz) January 30, 2022

It didn’t take long for that to be shared multiple times, with comments and assumptions about ‘false flag’ operations flying, and several people sending tips to Rebel staff about the issue. Of course, upon learning of this potential story, we immediately sent Rebel journalists Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay to the scene to investigate further, though we were also beginning to see reports that it may be a false alarm.

Alexa and Lincoln quickly learned it was indeed a false alarm, and no such incident with a trucker had occurred.

Tip was sent in from Twitter that a truck crashed into a barricade in downtown Ottawa.



After investigating and speaking to police. we confirmed it was false news



Only a handful of trucks were seen peacefully protesting#TruckersForFreedom #freedomconvoy #ConvoyForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/zAhcbzBMzm — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 31, 2022

Rumours of trucks crashing through a checkpoint at Albert/Elgin is a false alarm. @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/6vIfnAXCwV — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 31, 2022

This was also immediately noted and corrected by Andy Lee on her timeline.

I am being told by organizers this was a false report. I’m trying to identify it independently. https://t.co/xJnvyCvUkn — Andy Lee (@Hannah_Bananaz) January 31, 2022

For now, the weekend remains peaceful with no major upsets! Emotions are running high right now for many, and the concerns about “false flag” operations, infiltration and other political moves are very real. Thus, the potential for “fake news” is equally high. We will continue to bring you the news as quickly as possible, to ensure you are getting true information on this extremely historic event.

For continuous up to date information on the convoy and protests, and to support our independent journalists as they give us the side of the story that the mainstream media won’t, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.