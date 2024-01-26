Rebel News delivers petition to Black Press Media for story falsely depicting Christians as Nazis

"It’s not always my job to report strictly on the facts,” That was just one of many excuses Black Press Media journalist Jacqueline Gelineau gave after being respectfully confronted by Kevin Gowie, the Kelowna BC man she falsely depicted as a Nazi in an article she wrote for Kelowna Capital News.

In today’s report, I hand-deliver a petition that several thousand of you signed to demand that the state-backed media giant retract the bogus article, publish a correction, and apologize to Kevin Gowie.

As previously reported by Rebel News, Mr. Gowie came to Rebel News for help to raise public awareness about how a photo of him raising his hand for a moment of Christian prayer during a parental rights protest against BC’s Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program in schools was on the front cover of Gelineau’s story entitled, “Kelowna residents shocked by apparent Nazi salute,” which was published on various Black Press media-owned publications.

We also showed you how despite Gelineau being present at the protest, watching footage of the moment of prayer, and the Kelowna RCMP confirming that none of the officers who were on duty during the protest saw anyone engaging in a Nazi salute, Gelineau not only failed to correct her divisive article but further insulted Gowie and other Christians by insisting his praying caused harm.

EXPOSED💥!



Black Press Media reporter, Jacqueline Gelineau, wrote an article for Kelowna Capital News that depicted praying Christians who oppose SOGI as Neo-Nazis.



Full story and petition demanding she correct the record at https://t.co/9l350JSsMw pic.twitter.com/o2FUlSqfXC — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 29, 2023

Perhaps most shocking of all is that when I reached out to Black Press Media Editorial Director Ashley Wadhwani-Smith, she too doubled down on the fake news story by calling it “accurate and what we believe is newsworthy.”

That’s why I went directly to Ms. Wadhwani-Smith’s office to hand-deliver the petition that 7873 of you signed at our special website called StopMSMLies.com to demand accountability and accuracy from the organization.