In a perplexing federal court decision, it was deemed that, while Rebel News' book exposing Prime Minister Trudeau’s corruption is not classified as election advertising, promoting it during an election violated Election Act regulations.

A federal judge has ruled that lawn signs promoting the book “The Librano$: What the Media Won’t Tell You About Justin Trudeau’s Corruption” during the 2019 campaign violated Election Act regulations.

Rebel News had previously contested the $3,000 fine for not registering as a campaign advertiser, citing their role as the publisher of the book authored by CEO Ezra Levant.

Oddly, Justice Cecily Strickland ruled that the fine was unrelated to the book’s content, stating that while a partisan book isn’t considered election advertising, promoting it during a general election subjects it to regulation.

“A partisan book is not election advertising,” said Justice Strickland. “It was the promotion of a partisan book timed to coincide with a general election when all partisan messaging is regulated that resulted in the fine,” Blacklock’s Reporter conveyed.

The Elections Commissioner had previously deemed 'The Librano$' as campaign advertising, arguing that it generated an association between a registered party and corruption.

Indeed, 'The Librano$' is a tale of grifters, scammers, and clandestine favours peddled by sociopaths unhesitant to break the law for personal gain. It chronicles classic nepotism, wherein unaccomplished individuals rely on famous last names and appearances to attain power.

Naturally, Rebel News argued free speech concerns and emphasized Charter rights, including free expression and the role of books in expressing political opinions and criticizing government officials, including those vying for positions.

"This ruling is a blow to freedom of speech," said author Ezra Levant.

"Canada’s election laws clearly exempt books and the promotion of books. It now sounds like only pro-Trudeau books are permitted during elections. We will make a formal announcement next week about whether or not to appeal this ruling."

