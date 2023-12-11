Rebel News’ exposé on Trudeau’s corruption is deemed non-election advertising, yet it faces an Election Act violation

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Get your copy of The Libranos today! "The Libranos: What the media won’t tell you about Justin Trudeau’s corruption" was deemed illegal by Justin Trudeau and Elections Canada. Get your copy now to see why. Buy Now!

A federal judge has ruled that lawn signs promoting the book “The Librano$: What the Media Won’t Tell You About Justin Trudeau’s Corruption” during the 2019 campaign violated Election Act regulations.

Rebel News had previously contested the $3,000 fine for not registering as a campaign advertiser, citing their role as the publisher of the book authored by CEO Ezra Levant.

Oddly, Justice Cecily Strickland ruled that the fine was unrelated to the book’s content, stating that while a partisan book isn’t considered election advertising, promoting it during a general election subjects it to regulation.

“A partisan book is not election advertising,” said Justice Strickland. “It was the promotion of a partisan book timed to coincide with a general election when all partisan messaging is regulated that resulted in the fine,” Blacklock’s Reporter conveyed.

Fed judge upholds $3,000 fine over 2019 lawn signs for @RebelNewsOnline book, rules it was elxn advertising subject to regulation. https://t.co/7ejCUXRqml #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/QURkwPfBbM — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) December 11, 2023

The Elections Commissioner had previously deemed 'The Librano$' as campaign advertising, arguing that it generated an association between a registered party and corruption.

Indeed, 'The Librano$' is a tale of grifters, scammers, and clandestine favours peddled by sociopaths unhesitant to break the law for personal gain. It chronicles classic nepotism, wherein unaccomplished individuals rely on famous last names and appearances to attain power.

Naturally, Rebel News argued free speech concerns and emphasized Charter rights, including free expression and the role of books in expressing political opinions and criticizing government officials, including those vying for positions.

"This ruling is a blow to freedom of speech," said author Ezra Levant.

"Canada’s election laws clearly exempt books and the promotion of books. It now sounds like only pro-Trudeau books are permitted during elections. We will make a formal announcement next week about whether or not to appeal this ruling."