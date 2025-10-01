Supreme Court deliberates healthy flock's fate at Universal Ostrich Farm

The fight to save nearly 400 healthy ostriches is about more than birds, it’s about significant government overreach. And Rebel News is en route to expose it.

Drea Humphrey
  |   October 01, 2025   |   Activism   |   1 Comment

For nine months, I’ve been covering the battle between a B.C. ostrich farm and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency an agency determined to destroy nearly 400 healthy birds and the farmers’ livelihoods with a cull order issued last December.

This fight is about way more than ostriches. It’s about government overreach, property rights, farming and food sovereignty, and yes even communism rearing its ugly head right here in Canada.

The CFIA has refused to test the living birds, threatened jail if the farmers do, and spent millions racing to kill the ostriches before a judge could rule on whether the farm can appeal the lower court’s decision. They even blocked the farm’s cameras after a last-second court stay temporarily saved the flock while a judge deliberates on whether the farmers have any further legal recourse.

Rebel News has been there every step of the way exposing the farmers' arrests and livestreaming the standoff. We even flew over the RCMP’s hidden command post when they tried to conceal where the farmers were being detained after daring to feed and care for their ostriches until the CFIA was ready to slaughter them.

But to keep shining a light on what the CFIA wants done in the dark, Rebel needs your help. We’re heading back to Edgewood fully loaded with Starlinks, long-range lenses, and camping gear to cover this story around the clock. And unlike the CFIA which is at the farm around the clock waiting for the green light to kill the birds we’re not funded by tax dollars.

Please help Rebel News report on the cruel ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea and Sheila's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-01 22:36:47 -0400
    The CFIA are behaving like the Gestapo. It’s only the last vestiges of democracy which keeps them from sweeping in and exterminating those magnificent birds. How Canada has fallen since the Harper years.