Supreme Court deliberates healthy flock's fate at Universal Ostrich Farm
The fight to save nearly 400 healthy ostriches is about more than birds, it’s about significant government overreach. And Rebel News is en route to expose it.
For nine months, I’ve been covering the battle between a B.C. ostrich farm and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — an agency determined to destroy nearly 400 healthy birds and the farmers’ livelihoods with a cull order issued last December.
This fight is about way more than ostriches. It’s about government overreach, property rights, farming and food sovereignty, and yes even communism rearing its ugly head right here in Canada.
OSTRICH FARM VS. CFIA STANDOFF THREAD DAY 6 SEPT 27.— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 27, 2025
Political pressure for Carney’s Carnival Canada to do the right thing is at an all-time high, and so is the MSM campaign against the farm.
Birds are 256 days healthy and asymptomatic from avian flu. CFIA remains on site… pic.twitter.com/WKHzOLRS6H
The CFIA has refused to test the living birds, threatened jail if the farmers do, and spent millions racing to kill the ostriches before a judge could rule on whether the farm can appeal the lower court’s decision. They even blocked the farm’s cameras after a last-second court stay temporarily saved the flock while a judge deliberates on whether the farmers have any further legal recourse.
Rebel News has been there every step of the way exposing the farmers' arrests and livestreaming the standoff. We even flew over the RCMP’s hidden command post when they tried to conceal where the farmers were being detained after daring to feed and care for their ostriches until the CFIA was ready to slaughter them.
