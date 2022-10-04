JOIN US for the premiere of 'Ungovernable: Alberta's quest for Independence'

This brand new documentary explores Canada's most rebellious province — Alberta. Learn the rich history of Alberta's fight for independence.

Ungovernable is the latest documentary made by Rebel News' very own head of documentaries, Kian Simone.

Kian's latest film tells the story of Alberta's unfair treatment within the confines of Canadian federation and at the hands of successive malicious Liberal governments. What are the inequities? How did these injustices manifest in Albertan's lives, and now how does Alberta move forward, unbound from the shackles of Ottawa? 

Kian is fresh off his successful feature-length debut, Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts blockade, which played to sell-out shows in Edmonton and Calgary.

We invite you to join us as we tell the story of Alberta, the Laurentian elites who don't want to be told by the people who have lived it, studied it, and are proposing different ideas for a new relationship with Canada.

CALGARY WORLD PREMIERE — October 12, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. M.T 

EDMONTON DINNER & SCREENING — October 19, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. M.T 

EDMONTON SCREENING — October 30, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. M.T 

Screenings will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and some of your favourite Rebels! 

To get tickets and for information and showtimes, please visit www.AlbertaDocumentary.com.

We can't wait to see you there.

Alberta Canada Calgary Edmonton news Alberta Documentary
alberta documentary campaign redirect
  • By Kian Simone

UNGOVERNABLE: Alberta's Quest for Independence

