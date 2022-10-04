JOIN US for the premiere of 'Ungovernable: Alberta's quest for Independence'

By Kian Simone UNGOVERNABLE: Alberta's Quest for Independence This brand new Rebel News documentary by Kian Simone explores Canada's most rebellious province — Alberta. Watch Now

Ungovernable is the latest documentary made by Rebel News' very own head of documentaries, Kian Simone.

Kian's latest film tells the story of Alberta's unfair treatment within the confines of Canadian federation and at the hands of successive malicious Liberal governments. What are the inequities? How did these injustices manifest in Albertan's lives, and now how does Alberta move forward, unbound from the shackles of Ottawa?

TRAILER | UNGOVERNABLE: Alberta's Quest for Independence.



Get details below on how to purchase tickets for our LIVE PREMIERE in Calgary on Oct. 12!https://t.co/z7bXhaZvvJ pic.twitter.com/yr6ASxluyT — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 29, 2022

Kian is fresh off his successful feature-length debut, Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts blockade, which played to sell-out shows in Edmonton and Calgary.

Milk River saw a historic protest in support of the Coutts Blockade in February 2022.



My documentary from being embedded in the blockade for 9 days comes out this Friday.



Stay up to date at https://t.co/MWNnQVyYns pic.twitter.com/fu9oADp81l — K2 (@kiansimone44) August 17, 2022

We invite you to join us as we tell the story of Alberta, the Laurentian elites who don't want to be told by the people who have lived it, studied it, and are proposing different ideas for a new relationship with Canada.

New screening dates added for our new documentary Ungovernable: Alberta's Quest for Independence



See you there, Alberta.https://t.co/48NAMhvWSo pic.twitter.com/BgjMIPbYpp — K2 (@kiansimone44) October 1, 2022

CALGARY WORLD PREMIERE — October 12, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. M.T

EDMONTON DINNER & SCREENING — October 19, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. M.T

EDMONTON SCREENING — October 30, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. M.T

Screenings will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and some of your favourite Rebels!

To get tickets and for information and showtimes, please visit www.AlbertaDocumentary.com.

We can't wait to see you there.