Rebel News is filing a formal complaint against Trudeau with the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

There is no correct or right religion, idea or thought. Humans are free to seek fulfillment whether in concert with their government's ideologies or contrary to those ideologies. To do so, one's right to assemble with others to exchange ideas, demonstrate unity or seek information must be protected. These human rights, enshrined in articles 18, 19 and 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, have been disregarded in Canada for those who do not share the opinions and beliefs of the government. The rule of law in Canada has now been weaponized to oppress dissidents.

Those aren't my words, but I wish they were. They're the words of Sarah Miller from JSS Barristers in Calgary, and she is the author of our human rights complaint to the United Nations that we are taking to Geneva this weekend.

Our mission at Rebel News is to tell the other side of the story. But it’s more than that. We cannot, we must not, sit by and do nothing if we can do something to fight, to help, to make a stand. Sarah and I are flying across the world this weekend to hand deliver a complaint to the United Nations about the state of civil liberties in this country because at Rebel News, we have first-hand knowledge of so much of it; on the ground as rights of Canadians were being stomped on.

Now we need your help to make this trip. To support our emergency trip, go to HumanRightsComplaint.com.

We have to do something. When history looks back at us, at all of you, with 20/20 hindsight and asks us what we did to fight back and to defend the rights of people we've never even met, we can answer together that we did everything we could.

If you'd like to help us, If you'd like to get involved in this fight for human rights for Canadians for all of us, please consider donating to offset our costs, our last-minute flights, the cost of having one of the best and most effective lawyers in the entire country draft the best possible complaint that she could, please consider donating at HumanRightsComplaint.com.

Thank you in advance to everybody who makes this important work possible. We couldn't do any of it without you.