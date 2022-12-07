Rebel News is in Russia: The truth about the biggest geopolitical conflict of our time

E-transfer (Canada):

Crypto

Rebel News investigative journalist Jeremy Loffredo is in Moscow, Russia to cover the most important geopolitical conflict in the world.

Biden, Putin, Zelensky, economic sanctions and the risk of nuclear war.

These topics have bombarded the mainstream media since February 2022, but the news media is made up of paid propagandists and laptop-class reporters who refuse to leave their apartments — so the general public has been left with more questions than answers.

This week, Rebel News will speak to Ukrainians, Russians, soldiers, and professors to tell the other side of the story.

No independent media has gone to this region since the beginning of the war because it’s extremely difficult and financially intensive.

These obstacles effectively acted as a censorship mechanism that ensured only the mainstream media was able to tell the story, until now.

