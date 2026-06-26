Rebel News LIVE! is back this fall — and this year we're coming to BOTH Calgary and Toronto!

Rebel News LIVE! will be in Calgary on Saturday, October 31, at the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre.

And then in Toronto on Saturday, November 21, at Canada Christian College in Whitby.

Two cities. Two incredible days. And we want to see YOU there!

Now, if you've never been to one of our live events before, let us tell you what it's like. Because we genuinely believe there is nothing else like it in Canada.

We've been doing these gatherings for years. And every single time, without fail, the thing people tell us afterward — the thing they remember most — isn't any particular speech, as good as the speeches are. It's the feeling in the room. It's walking in and realizing you are surrounded by hundreds of Canadians who think the way you think, who care about the things you care about, who have been watching the same stories you've been watching and asking the same questions you've been asking. People who have felt, frankly, a little bit alone in their communities — and who suddenly realize they are not alone at all.

That is what Rebel News LIVE! is. It's a convention. It's a family reunion. It's a day where you get to be yourself, completely, without apology. And once you've experienced it, you keep coming back. Our attendees know what we mean.

Click here to get your tickets at RebelNewsLive.com before they sell out.

Now, who's going to be there this fall? Ezra Levant will be there. Sheila Gunn Reid will be there. Tamara Lich will be there. And the Rebel News team will be joining us.

Over the coming weeks, we'll be announcing some additional very special guest speakers — and trust us, you are going to want to hear who's coming. Stay tuned.

Here's what the day looks like. Doors open at eight in the morning with a light breakfast. Then a full slate of speeches and panel discussions — the kind of conversations you will never see on the CBC. A catered lunch. More speakers in the afternoon. And for VIP ticket-holders, an exclusive dinner with Ezra, Sheila, Tamara, and our guests at the end of the night.

And in between all of that — we've got a full merchandise store on-site. Rebel News toques, hoodies, mugs, books — and yes, we will sign them. We'll also have sponsor and exhibitor booths from some of the best freedom-oriented businesses and organizations in the country. People you want to know about, causes worth supporting, and groups doing the real work on the issues that matter. It's worth showing up early just to spend some time at those booths before the speeches begin.

It is the best gathering of freedom-minded Canadians anywhere in this country. We've been saying that for years, and we keep saying it because it keeps being true.

Now — we need to be straight with you about one thing.

These events sell out. Every single year, without exception. If you wait too long, you will not get in. We've seen it happen, and we don't want it to happen to you.

So here's what we need you to do right now: go to RebelNewsLive.com and get your tickets. See you there!