FULL: Rebel News LIVE! Red Deer 2025
Rebel News LIVE! returned to Red Deer on June 14, 2025, for a freedom conference focused on the most pressing issues currently facing Western Canadians.
Western Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges — from suffocating federal regulations and attacks on natural resources, to infringements on free speech, to the steady erosion of local and provincial autonomy.
These issues set the tone for Rebel News LIVE! 2025 in Red Deer, Alberta, which had a focus on Western separation, building on past Rebel News “Done Getting Screwed” town hall events.
The one-of-a-kind day-long gathering in Red Deer brought together leading voices, activists, political figures and concerned citizens to discuss the future of Western Canada's energy policies, property rights, cultural freedom, taxation and representation.
2025's event lineup featured:
- An introduction from Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant
- Cory Morgan, independence activist, author and columnist with Western Standard
- David Parker, political activist
- Dr. Dennis Modry, heart surgeon and former CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project
- A media panel hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid featuring Western Standard president Derek Fildebrandt, Counter Signal editor-in-chief Keean Bexte, independent journalist Rachel Parker
- An independence panel, also hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid, featuring the America Fund, Alberta Prosperity Project, Alberta Independence Party and Alberta Republicans
- Dallas Brodie, British Columbia independent conservative MLA
- The Separation Showdown, a debate between constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and political activist David Knight Legg
- A conclusion from Ezra Levant