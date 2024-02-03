Rebel News' latest documentary is coming to Alberta— you won't want to miss it!

E-transfer (Canada):

Have you heard about our latest documentary? It's called RAID: Montreal's Police War Against Citizen Journalism.

It's a wild story about the standoff between Rebel News journalists and the Montreal police who tried to stop our team from reporting on the overreach of the Montreal police during the pandemic.

The police used force arrests and intimidation to try to stop our team from telling the truth about their heavy-handed tactics against our journalist, Yankee Pollak.

The police repeatedly ticketed Yankee for reporting on the COVID curfew which disproportionately affected Montreal's Jewish community, preventing them from attending services on Friday nights.

So we sent the whole team to stand with Yankee.

What ensued was a showdown at the houseboat Airbnb that our team was using as an HQ.

But we are Rebel News, and we are journalists, so we documented everything happening to us as it happened. In this documentary, you're going to see behind-the-scenes footage, and you're going to follow the team's ambush by dozens of police.

You'll see interviews with our journalists, my friends who were caught up between protecting citizens' rights and these overzealous public- health-order-brandishing police officers.

Here's the trailer:

This documentary is available to all RebelNews+ subscribers. If you're not subscribed already, you can do so at RebelNewsPlus.com.

However, we are also bringing RAID on an exclusive tour across Canada, starting with one in Edmonton at Church in the Vine on February 12, and Calgary at Canyon Meadows Cinema on February 13.

For more screening dates, head over to Raid.Movie.com.