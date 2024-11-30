Rebel News plans to 'Take Back the Streets' to protest police censorship of journalists

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 29, 2024.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke about how he was denied access to a Toronto Police press conference at the Beanfield Centre. Menzies was told by Toronto Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer that Rebel News is considered "media non grata" due to its lack of accreditation with the Toronto Police Service.

"They only allow journalists who work for accredited news organizations into their media gallery," he explained. "But Rebel News adheres to the same journalistic standards, and we are accredited by the Independent Press Gallery, federal courts, and provincial courts."

Menzies believes the real reason for the exclusion is the nature of the questions Rebel News would ask. "I planned to ask about the double standard in law enforcement—why pro-Hamas supporters are allowed to call for genocide, while peaceful counter-demonstrators and independent journalists are arrested," he said.

Menzies also questioned whether Mayor Olivia Chow, Premier Doug Ford, or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influencing law enforcement. "Earlier this year, Trudeau had a meeting with Chief Demkiw. What was said in that meeting? The public deserves to know," Menzies said, noting that Rebel News’ Freedom of Information request for details was denied.

In response to the incident, as well as the unlawful arrest of Rebel Commander Ezra Levant while reporting on pro-Hamas thugs antagonizing Canadian Jews, Menzies announced plans to participate in a protest this Sunday at Bathurst and Sheppard, urging Canadians to join him.

Menzies also called for "regime change" in the Canadian government, demanding that politicians like Trudeau, Chow, and Ford be replaced. He stressed the need to deport individuals who incite violence, particularly those calling for genocide. "We cannot let this country be ruled by anti-Semitic ideologies," Menzies asserted.

Toronto Police have issued a statement emphasizing public safety during the protests, acknowledging citizens’ charter rights but warning that "those rights must be balanced with the safety of everyone in the area."

Menzies criticized this stance, arguing that police are overstepping their bounds. "Your job is to uphold the law, not interpret it," he said. "If you're going to carry out that kind of vendetta on Sunday, I’ll see you in court."