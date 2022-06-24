WATCH: Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo joins Tucker Carlson live from NYC Roe v. Wade protests

E-transfer (Canada):

The New York-based Rebel News correspondent appeared on the top-rated Fox News program, Tucker Carlson Tonight to give a live report as pro-abortion demonstrators take to the streets of NYC to decry the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

WATCH: Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo joins Tucker Carlson to give a live report from the streets of NYC as protesters demonstrate the overturning of Roe vs Wade.



READ MORE: https://t.co/XouaZqsQ8Q pic.twitter.com/qdWUZCT82O — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 25, 2022

Roe v. Wade, the flawed decision which gave the federal government control over abortion laws, was overturned in a majority decision of the Supreme Court Friday morning, leaving abortion rights activists promising a “Night of Rage.”

Businesses/buildings are boarding up in downtown Washington DC, following landmark Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe V Wade - which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. #SupremeCourt #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/1ZFrBnaS1M — Chris Glover (@chrisgloverCBC) June 24, 2022

Protests began in Washington Square Park earlier in the afternoon and moved to Union Square Park.

Friday's ruling sends the abortion access issue back to state legislatures to decide and there is no indication that New York's Democrat-controlled state legislature would limit abortion access. However, Republican-controlled states have already reacted to the new legal landscape.

SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord.



Abortion is now illegal in Texas.



And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 24, 2022

Rebel News has a team of reporters working through the night in NYC to document the so-called Night of Rage from inside the protests.