Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

WATCH: Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo joins Tucker Carlson live from NYC Roe v. Wade protests

﻿Roe v. Wade was overturned in a majority decision of the Supreme Court Friday morning, leaving abortion rights activists promising a 'Night of Rage.'

WATCH: Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo joins Tucker Carlson live from NYC Roe v. Wade protests
Remove Ads

The New York-based Rebel News correspondent appeared on the top-rated Fox News program, Tucker Carlson Tonight to give a live report as pro-abortion demonstrators take to the streets of NYC to decry the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade, the flawed decision which gave the federal government control over abortion laws, was overturned in a majority decision of the Supreme Court Friday morning, leaving abortion rights activists promising a “Night of Rage.”

Protests began in Washington Square Park earlier in the afternoon and moved to Union Square Park.

Friday's ruling sends the abortion access issue back to state legislatures to decide and there is no indication that New York's Democrat-controlled state legislature would limit abortion access. However, Republican-controlled states have already reacted to the new legal landscape.

Rebel News has a team of reporters working through the night in NYC to document the so-called Night of Rage from inside the protests. To follow all of their coverage and to support their on-the-ground, independent journalism, please visit www.RiotReporting.com.

Pro-life United States New York news RIOT REPORTS: Roe v. Wade
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.