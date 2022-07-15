Rebel News reporter Lewis Brackpool joined Gareth Icke to discuss the Dutch Farmers' rebellion
'Farmers are not happy because of these radical green policies,' said Lewis.
Lewis, dialing in from on the ground in the Dutch town of Almelo, joined Icke on his show, Right Now, to break down the connections between the World Economic Forum and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and how those ties have precipitated the nitrogen targets farmers are now fighting against.
Lewis, along with Rebel Reporter Lincoln Jay and the Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt, is part of a team sent to gather the other side of the story of the Dutch farmer protests, much to the chagrin of the local media. Some things are the same all over!
WATCH: A Dutch farmer explains that international media is reporting more on their protests than their own mainstream media.— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 15, 2022
“It’s very strange...it looks like some of the media is controlled too.” https://t.co/EgqA22EZRo pic.twitter.com/VsaEdXNEPb
To support their independent journalism and to see all of their reports, please visit www.FarmerRebellion.com
