BREAKING: Rebel News reporter's family threatened by trans activist formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv

Enough is enough. I have just finished issuing a full statement with the Surrey RCMP regarding a threat made against my child and me by the infamous trans activist Jessica Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv.

While covering the hearing of the three criminal offences allegedly committed by Jessica Serenity Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv), Simpson charged at Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey with a service dog, and threatened to make the dog attack her.https://t.co/ieTyEepqO1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 21, 2023

By now, many of you know that we recently defeated Simpson's attempts to hide legal actions intended to imprison a disabled journalist on bogus criminal harassment claims behind publication bans that prevented us from informing the public.

We hired a team of lawyers to address the matter of free press, and the Supreme Court sided with Rebel News, ruling that Simpson “ought not to be allowed to litigate in privacy and secrecy.”

This win for press freedom must have triggered Simpson to once again show how dangerous and racist they truly are. Simpson, who has already assaulted two of our reporters and threatened me once before, is now continuing the pattern of violence.

Concerned X users captured a post, which has since been removed from Simpson’s account, that read:

“So if Rebel News reporters can deadname me, I guess I can refer to Drea Humphrey as cunt, Lexi Blake. You try and offend me, I’ll offend you, and I’ll go after your kid too. And I’m just getting started.”

@SFUJessica is Yaniv/simpson. This twisted pos has targetted drea with racist comments mixed with kids tampon fetish. So called "activists" like @MxRainbowDoe deana sherif will scream at some people for bigotry and racism. But interacts with yaniv and enables. pic.twitter.com/2eMf42txN8 — Jessica Simpson Yaniv Parody (@SFUJessica_Pglu) August 7, 2024

This post, analyzed for authenticity, appears to be a genuine threat from Simpson.

Despite being a repeat offender with a troubling history of receiving leniency from the courts, especially after claiming to be a victim of transphobia.

There must not be one law for thee, and no law for “they and thems.”

That’s why we took on the publication ban case and why we still need your help to recoup the cost of the $5,000 retainer we paid to make it possible. This amount is in addition to the thousands of dollars we’ve spent on bodyguards every time I need to be near this individual, in order to expose the blind spot our judicial system has that allows Simpson to target the next victim.

Which in this case, was me, and my family.