BREAKING: Rebel News reporter's family threatened by trans activist formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv

Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv), the violent trans activist who Rebel News defeated in court by lifting publication bans Simpson was hiding, has made threats against Drea Humphrey and her family.

Enough is enough. I have just finished issuing a full statement with the Surrey RCMP regarding a threat made against my child and me by the infamous trans activist Jessica Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv.

By now, many of you know that we recently defeated Simpson's attempts to hide legal actions intended to imprison a disabled journalist on bogus criminal harassment claims behind publication bans that prevented us from informing the public.

We hired a team of lawyers to address the matter of free press, and the Supreme Court sided with Rebel News, ruling that Simpson “ought not to be allowed to litigate in privacy and secrecy.”

This win for press freedom must have triggered Simpson to once again show how dangerous and racist they truly are. Simpson, who has already assaulted two of our reporters and threatened me once before, is now continuing the pattern of violence.

Concerned X users captured a post, which has since been removed from Simpson’s account, that read:

“So if Rebel News reporters can deadname me, I guess I can refer to Drea Humphrey as cunt, Lexi Blake. You try and offend me, I’ll offend you, and I’ll go after your kid too. And I’m just getting started.”

This post, analyzed for authenticity, appears to be a genuine threat from Simpson.

Despite being a repeat offender with a troubling history of receiving leniency from the courts, especially after claiming to be a victim of transphobia.

There must not be one law for thee, and no law for “they and thems.”

That’s why we took on the publication ban case and why we still need your help to recoup the cost of the $5,000 retainer we paid to make it possible. This amount is in addition to the thousands of dollars we’ve spent on bodyguards every time I need to be near this individual, in order to expose the blind spot our judicial system has that allows Simpson to target the next victim.

Which in this case, was me, and my family.

