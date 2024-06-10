Rebel News scores legal victory over former justice minister David Lametti, forces him to disclose records

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Scott Nicol joined the show to discuss Rebel News' legal victory over former justice minister David Lametti.

Lametti was justice minister during Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quash the peaceful Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. This was later deemed illegal and unconstitutional by a Federal Court judge.

After Lametti resigned as an MP, he deleted his official government Twitter account. "That wasn't a personal Twitter account, it was a government Twitter account," said Mr. Levant.

"It was governed by various rules about destroying public documents. You can't simply shred everything when you're out the door nor can you delete anything in this high-tech age," he added.

Rebel News proceeded to take Lametti to court in an effort to compel him to disclose public records. Speaking about the legal proceedings, Mr. Levant said, "I'm happy to say that we have brought this matter to a conclusion."

"Rebel News, on its own we had no intervenors, took David Lametti to court and managed to get that crooked Trudeau cabinet minister to reinstate his Twitter account and to hand over files to Canada's Library and Archives."

Lawyer Scott Nicol explained, "What's panned out is ultimately a resolution where Mr. Lametti has agreed that contents of not only the X or the Twitter archive related to his account that he used during his time as a public official, but also the information from his Signal account which was used presumably for various communications related to his work during his public tenure would be provided to Library and Archives."