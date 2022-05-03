Rebel News thanks Justin Trudeau for his support on World Press Freedom Day

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Our beloved prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has tweeted a message of support for Rebel News.

To journalists across the country and around the world: Thank you for your relentless pursuit of the truth, and for your commitment to sharing those truths. Today, we celebrate your work – and we pay tribute to your colleagues who have been injured or lost their lives on the job. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 3, 2022

He means us, right? We're Canadian journalists and we've certainly been injured on the job.

In fact, many of our injuries really put the 'beat' in one of our favourite journalistic beats — covering your shenanigans.

On a surface level — skin deep, where we collect our bruises — we seem so different.

We believe that our reporters — sorry, our 'group of individuals' — should not be manhandled by your bodyguards, punched by male feminists, roughed up by your bodyguards, interrogated for writing a book criticizing you or shot by riot cops during the normal course of our job duties.

Come to think of it, we can't actually recall how many times we've been attacked.

But we wholeheartedly believe that we've had you all wrong. Your words are so kind — you really do love us. It's a classic tale of opposites coming together in a beautiful relationship, like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

And we look forward to attending the next federal leaders' debates without having to get a court order to do so.

P.S. We are currently suing Trudeau. Find out more here.