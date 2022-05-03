Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Rebel News thanks Justin Trudeau for his support on World Press Freedom Day

On a surface level — skin deep, where we collect our bruises — we seem so different. But your tweets about press freedom really spoke to us.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 03, 2022
  • News Analysis
Our beloved prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has tweeted a message of support for Rebel News.

He means us, right? We're Canadian journalists and we've certainly been injured on the job.

In fact, many of our injuries really put the 'beat' in one of our favourite journalistic beats — covering your shenanigans.

We believe that our reporters — sorry, our 'group of individuals' — should not be manhandled by your bodyguardspunched by male feminists, roughed up by your bodyguards, interrogated for writing a book criticizing you or shot by riot cops during the normal course of our job duties.

Come to think of it, we can't actually recall how many times we've been attacked. 

But we wholeheartedly believe that we've had you all wrong. Your words are so kind — you really do love us. It's a classic tale of opposites coming together in a beautiful relationship, like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

And we look forward to attending the next federal leaders' debates without having to get a court order to do so.

P.S. We are currently suing Trudeau. Find out more here.

