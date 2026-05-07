Rebel News touches down in Ottawa for this year's Canada Strong and Free Conference

Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Lich are on the ground in Ottawa at this year's Canada Strong and Free Conference ahead of speeches from Pierre Poilievre, Premier Smith, and other conservative advocates.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   May 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Lich have arrived at the 2026 Canada Strong and Free Conference in Ottawa, as conservative advocates from across the country gather to discuss strategies on how to build the conservative movement.

Organized by the Canada Strong and Free Network, the conference is a networking and policy event focused on conservative principles like limited government, free enterprise, individual responsibility, fiscal discipline, stronger national defence, and challenging progressive policies on issues like immigration, identity, and culture.

Tamara discussed what she hopes to gain from this year's conference, specifically referencing Canada's judicial system in light of her legal battle over her role as a leader of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

"I want to talk to some of the MPs that are going to be here. Obviously one of the big issues on my mind is the problems that we're having in our judiciary system," she said.

"I would like to get some of their takes on the recent decision by Chief Justice Richard Wagner of the Supreme Court of Canada refusing to recuse himself from the Emergencies Act appeal," Tamara continued.

"I'm really looking forward to what the Opposition leader has to say today. And also my premier's coming to speak, Danielle Smith will be here also, so I'm really looking forward to that," she added.

The event features major speeches from Pierre Poilievre today, followed tomorrow by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, along with a fireside chat with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

HELP FUND THE TAMARA PROJECT!

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Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

She's only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She's not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, Rebel News has offered Tamara a formal job as our new Community Ambassador. We sent the job offer to Tamara's probation officer, and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to our relief, the probation officer approved it!

Tamara is going to go to events representing Rebel News, she'll write a new book and do a book tour too. And the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, we truly think she'll help us win the battle of ideas with young people.

Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

So we've promised Tamara that we will protect her.

We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we'll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue.

It's outrageous that police and campus security won't protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe. At Rebel News, it's actually one of our largest expenses. It's unfair, but that's the world we live in.

Will you help me keep Tamara safe on her speaking tour?

Please help us fund the security costs for Tamara Lich's travel as our new community ambassador. Let's help Tamara and help keep her safe, too.

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Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

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