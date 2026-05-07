Rebel News touches down in Ottawa for this year's Canada Strong and Free Conference
Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Lich are on the ground in Ottawa at this year's Canada Strong and Free Conference ahead of speeches from Pierre Poilievre, Premier Smith, and other conservative advocates.
Article by Rebel News staff
Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Lich have arrived at the 2026 Canada Strong and Free Conference in Ottawa, as conservative advocates from across the country gather to discuss strategies on how to build the conservative movement.
Organized by the Canada Strong and Free Network, the conference is a networking and policy event focused on conservative principles like limited government, free enterprise, individual responsibility, fiscal discipline, stronger national defence, and challenging progressive policies on issues like immigration, identity, and culture.
Tamara discussed what she hopes to gain from this year's conference, specifically referencing Canada's judicial system in light of her legal battle over her role as a leader of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
"I want to talk to some of the MPs that are going to be here. Obviously one of the big issues on my mind is the problems that we're having in our judiciary system," she said.
"I would like to get some of their takes on the recent decision by Chief Justice Richard Wagner of the Supreme Court of Canada refusing to recuse himself from the Emergencies Act appeal," Tamara continued.
"I'm really looking forward to what the Opposition leader has to say today. And also my premier's coming to speak, Danielle Smith will be here also, so I'm really looking forward to that," she added.
The event features major speeches from Pierre Poilievre today, followed tomorrow by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, along with a fireside chat with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Related News
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.