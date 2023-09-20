Rebel News was ATTACKED on the scene in Montreal at the '1 Million March 4 Children' protest

Rebel News journalists are live on the scene at different locations across Canada for the '1 Million March 4 Children' protest organized by Kamel El-Cheikh.

This nationwide event aims to protect children from indoctrination and sexualization. While it has received mixed reactions and criticism from some union activists, Rebel journalists are there to provide a different viewpoint.

However, Reporter Alexa Lavoie and Videographer Guillaume Roy have already been assaulted at one of the events in Montreal.

Alexa tweeted:

MONTREAL NOW: "Anti-fascists" using fascist-like tactics to attack journalists. Guillaume's camera was sprayed with primer paint, and I was assaulted at the 1 million March 4 Children.

Guillaume's camera was sprayed with primer paint, and I was assaulted at the 1 million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/f2HeeHFqg0 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

It appears that someone with their face covered struck Alexa's hand and camera, while another individual sprayed primer paint on Guillaume's camera lens.

Rebel News is confronting the woke mob and fighting back against their efforts to sexualize and indoctrinate children.

We're taking action, as well as reporting on the nationwide protests against the transgender madness.

A counter-protester at the 1 Million March 4 Children is wearing a blazer with a NAZI sign.



Mainstream media was next to him.



Will this appear in the news?https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/A9HHnonshO — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

