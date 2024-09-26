Rebel reporter questions former NZ prime minister outside globalist conference in Montreal

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie joined the show to discuss her viral interaction with New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern outside the Global Progress Action Summit in Montreal.

Hosted by the 'progressive' think-tank Canada 2020, the summit sees "progressive policy leaders from more than 15 countries" gather to "discuss the latest ideas and directions in progressive governance."

Ardern previously oversaw some of the harshest lockdown measures in the Western world during the COVID-19 pandemic. While reporting from outside the conference, Lavoie pressed Ardern about why she is trying to sell her globalist ideas to Canadians.

CAUGHT! Here in Montreal, watch as I confront former NZ PM, Jacinda Ardern who resigned but continues to sell her failed globalist ideas here in Canada.



Trudeau and Freeland held a secret summit and you won't believe how our PM got away from me. His wedding friend now… pic.twitter.com/el11Np4QP3 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 21, 2024

“They don’t like your ideas, why are you coming here in Canada to sell them to Canadians?” asked Lavoie. Ardern refused to address the questions and hurried towards a vehicle.

Speaking about the summit, Lavoie said, "They come into Canada to tell us how we should run our country and how their progressive ideas are working when they're not working."

Sheila Gunn Reid explained the Trudeau government's ties to the summit, noting that Mark Carney is the chair of Canada 2020's advisory board. "He's [Trudeau's] financial advisor right now. He's our de-facto finance minister, I think much to Chrystia Freeland's embarrassment."

"He sits on the board of Canada 2020. They organize this 'progressive minds' event and we're not supposed to point out the conflicts of interest or hold any of them to account. It's all supposed to be independent but it's just there to push Trudeau's ideas," she said.