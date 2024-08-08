Stand with David! Rebel reporter faces court after shocking arrest while covering anti-Israel protest

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Stand With David! We're sick and tired of the RCMP and police targeting, harassing and intimidating one of Canada's best journalists, David Menzies. Please show your support for David, and help us fight back against Trudeau's thugs, by purchasing Stand With David gear! STAND WITH DAVID! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News journalist David Menzies was forced to appear in court this morning in downtown Toronto after his shocking arrest in April of this year.

Menzies was arrested while attempting to ask questions to pro-Hamas protesters who were demonstrating during a vigil for Jewish victims marking six months since the terrorist attacks.

POLICE BRUTALITY: Toronto cops arrest reporter David Menzies for asking questions of Hamas hate marchers who crashed a Jewish vigil marking six months since the terrorist attacks on Israel. Help us pay for David’s lawyer at https://t.co/BHTruvhJfV. pic.twitter.com/ZRwOFLmDyS — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 7, 2024

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant live-tweeted the proceedings this morning as they happened, and noted the slow and inefficient process is a punishment in itself.

16. The prosecutor says that one matter is to be withdrawn. But if I'm understanding things, there is a provincial offence that is still proceeding. No-one seems to know what's going on -- certainly not the prosecutor. Typical shitshow from the failed state of Toronto. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 8, 2024

Due to confusion on the side of the prosecutor, Menzies will be forced to return to court on August 29, marking his third forced appearance at the courthouse over this arrest.

17. Sounds like everybody's coming back to court on August 29th because the prosecutor has no idea what she's doing. So this will be the third time David Menzies has to come to court -- and pay legal counsel. This is lawfare. The process is the punishment. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 8, 2024

As Levant explained, "I can see why police falsely arrest their political enemies. The legal system is slow, stupid and costly. There are no consequences for abusive arrests or prosecutions. David will be acquitted, but only after wasting dozens of hours and thousands of dollars."

Levant also questioned the morality of Toronto police in their decision to arrest Menzies for peacefully asking questions to a provocative gang of anti-Israel protesters.

"Toronto police have an inverted morality. They arrested David, a peaceful journalist, and charged him with trespass, to kick him off of public property, to stop him from asking questions of a gang. But they didn't arrest the gang itself. That happens a lot," he wrote.

Menzies next court appearance over this arrest is scheduled for August 29.