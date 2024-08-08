Stand with David! Rebel reporter faces court after shocking arrest while covering anti-Israel protest
Menzies was arrested in Toronto earlier this year after asking questions to anti-Israel protesters who were crashing a vigil for the victims of October 7.
Rebel News journalist David Menzies was forced to appear in court this morning in downtown Toronto after his shocking arrest in April of this year.
Menzies was arrested while attempting to ask questions to pro-Hamas protesters who were demonstrating during a vigil for Jewish victims marking six months since the terrorist attacks.
POLICE BRUTALITY: Toronto cops arrest reporter David Menzies for asking questions of Hamas hate marchers who crashed a Jewish vigil marking six months since the terrorist attacks on Israel. Help us pay for David’s lawyer at https://t.co/BHTruvhJfV. pic.twitter.com/ZRwOFLmDyS— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 7, 2024
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant live-tweeted the proceedings this morning as they happened, and noted the slow and inefficient process is a punishment in itself.
16. The prosecutor says that one matter is to be withdrawn. But if I'm understanding things, there is a provincial offence that is still proceeding. No-one seems to know what's going on -- certainly not the prosecutor. Typical shitshow from the failed state of Toronto.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 8, 2024
Due to confusion on the side of the prosecutor, Menzies will be forced to return to court on August 29, marking his third forced appearance at the courthouse over this arrest.
17. Sounds like everybody's coming back to court on August 29th because the prosecutor has no idea what she's doing. So this will be the third time David Menzies has to come to court -- and pay legal counsel. This is lawfare. The process is the punishment.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 8, 2024
As Levant explained, "I can see why police falsely arrest their political enemies. The legal system is slow, stupid and costly. There are no consequences for abusive arrests or prosecutions. David will be acquitted, but only after wasting dozens of hours and thousands of dollars."
Levant also questioned the morality of Toronto police in their decision to arrest Menzies for peacefully asking questions to a provocative gang of anti-Israel protesters.
"Toronto police have an inverted morality. They arrested David, a peaceful journalist, and charged him with trespass, to kick him off of public property, to stop him from asking questions of a gang. But they didn't arrest the gang itself. That happens a lot," he wrote.
Menzies next court appearance over this arrest is scheduled for August 29.
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Stand With David!
We're sick and tired of the RCMP and police targeting, harassing and intimidating one of Canada's best journalists, David Menzies. Please show your support for David, and help us fight back against Trudeau's thugs, by purchasing Stand With David gear!STAND WITH DAVID!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.