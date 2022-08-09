Rebel reporter travels to Iqaluit to bring you the other side of three major stories

E-transfer (Canada):

I've made the journey from Toronto to Iqaluit to bring awareness to some very important topics happening in the Far North of Canada.

For those who don't know, Iqaluit is a city located in Canada's largest territory, Nunavut. It is twice the size of Ontario, and its one and only city, Iqaluit, has a population of just over 7,400 people. Due to the harsh climate, the population in Nunavut remains low and job opportunities are hard to come by.

I've come to Iqaluit to bring you the facts on three different stories, including a bylaw being pushed that would remove churches being from tax-exempt status, termination letters being sent out to over 1,100 employees in a job sector that is already hurting, and how the city of Iqaluit, which is completely dependent on fossil fuels, will transition into Justin Trudeau's net-zero green economy agenda.

