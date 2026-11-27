David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined LIVE by Blair Hagen, Regional Director of British Columbia for the National Firearms Association, for the Rebel Roundtable!

Show Notes

Guest this week: Blair Hagen (Regional Director of British Columbia, National Firearms Association)

Today, we're looking at Frances Widdowson being forcibly removed from campus by security after her event at the University of Calgary.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford backing homeowners who use whatever they have to defend their families during a home invasion.

And finally, the growing calls for a Castle Law in Canada, with guest Blair Hagen, Regional Director of British Columbia for the National Firearms Association.

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