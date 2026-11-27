Widdowson Dragged Off Campus, Ford for guns to defend homes, Calls for Castle Law | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are live for the Rebel Roundtable, joined by guest Blair Hagen of the National Firearms Association! Today, they cover Frances Widdowson being dragged off campus, Doug Ford backing homeowners who use guns to defend their homes, and the calls for a Castle Law in Canada.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined LIVE by Blair Hagen, Regional Director of British Columbia for the National Firearms Association, for the Rebel Roundtable!
Show Notes
Guest this week: Blair Hagen (Regional Director of British Columbia, National Firearms Association)
Today, we're looking at Frances Widdowson being forcibly removed from campus by security after her event at the University of Calgary.
Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford backing homeowners who use whatever they have to defend their families during a home invasion.
And finally, the growing calls for a Castle Law in Canada, with guest Blair Hagen, Regional Director of British Columbia for the National Firearms Association.
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