REBEL ROUNDUP | Alberta takes on gender ideology, Secret ballot to drop Trudeau, Libs push abortion

Rebel News
  |   November 01, 2024

About this Episode

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's efforts to amend the provincial health act to protect minors from the harms of radical gender ideology and from biological men entering into women's sports.

Plus, disgruntled MPs are angling for a secret ballot to drop Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the Liberal Party leader as the party continues to trail Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in the polls.

And finally, with the Liberals down in the polling it comes as no surprise that to see Trudeau revive the issue of abortion, taking aim at pro-life charities and pushing for these organizations to ideologically comply with the Liberals' point of view.

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.