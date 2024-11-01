REBEL ROUNDUP | Alberta takes on gender ideology, Secret ballot to drop Trudeau, Libs push abortion
About this Episode
Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid
Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's efforts to amend the provincial health act to protect minors from the harms of radical gender ideology and from biological men entering into women's sports.
Plus, disgruntled MPs are angling for a secret ballot to drop Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the Liberal Party leader as the party continues to trail Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in the polls.
And finally, with the Liberals down in the polling it comes as no surprise that to see Trudeau revive the issue of abortion, taking aim at pro-life charities and pushing for these organizations to ideologically comply with the Liberals' point of view.
