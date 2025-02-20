REBEL ROUNDUP | Armed Forces woke enrollment, US as Canada's 'enemy', Poilievre on terror supporters

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at a press conference hosted by high-ranking Canadian Armed Forces officials, who laid out the military's new woke enrollment strategy.

Plus, a new poll has found 27% of Canadians view the United States as an “enemy” country. This comes ahead of tonight's high-stakes hockey faceoff between the two nations tonight, with President Trump pledging to rally the Americans before the game and taunting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor” of the 51st state.

And finally, Rebel News reporter David Menzies put a question to Pierre Poilievre today, asking if the Conservative leader would reimpose a policy from during former prime minister Stephen Harper's tenure that outlawed the glorification of terrorism.

Rebel Roundup. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).