Rebel Roundup | Toronto terror arrests, Olympics 'trans' athletes, Rising antisemitism in the West
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the recent arrest of a father and son accused of plotting to carry out a terror attack in the Greater Toronto Area.
Plus, gender controversies have erupted at the Olympics following a bout between an Algerian and Italian in women's boxing.
And finally, we'll take a look at the continuing rise of antisemitism in the West.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila and David will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.