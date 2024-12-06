Rebel Roundup | Australia synagogue firebombed, Gun grab for Ukraine, No whites allowed at UWinnipeg

About this Episode

Hosted by: Drea Humphrey & Alexa Lavoie

Today, we're looking at the firebombing of an Australian synagogue and Rebel News' Avi Yemini questioning Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan over the arson attack.

Plus, the Trudeau Liberals announced more firearms are being banned — and that Canadians and firearms manufacturers could see their formerly legal weapons being sent to the frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

And finally, the University of Winnipeg has generated controversy after a True North story shed a light on the school's “BIPoC Lounge,” which turns back the clock to the days of racial segregation and excludes whites from entry.

