REBEL ROUNDUP | BC won't back new pipelines, Smith slams net zero, 5M expired immigrant visas
Hosted by: Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle
Today, we're looking at B.C. Premier David Eby rebuking assertions that a second pipeline could be developed in the province, along with insisting that oil tankers will continue to be banned from the province's northern coastline.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is pushing back against Ottawa's firm net-zero 2030 goals, which are crippling the country's economy.
And finally, while Canada approaches nearly one million new arrivals so far in 2025, a further five million visas are set to expire — leading to questions about how this issue going to be resolved.
