REBEL ROUNDUP | Bomb threats ground planes, New Alberta police force, Vax injury program fails Cdns
About this Episode
Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini
Today, we're looking at bomb threats made to multiple Canadian airports which briefly grounded flights at airports across Canada.
Plus, Premier Smith officially announced a new Alberta police force.
And finally, the Vaccine Injury Support Program is failing Canadians.
Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).