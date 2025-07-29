REBEL ROUNDUP | Byelection ballot drama, Ford flips on jobs for asylum seekers, Pipeline problems

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at the ongoing drama over ballots in the byelection for Battle River—Crowfoot, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is looking to secure a seat so he can return to the House of Commons, after Elections Canada announced voters would be submitting write-in ballots after activists submitted an enormous list of candidates.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has flip-flopped on his previous statement about granting work permits to asylum seekers as the country struggles with unemployment, especially among young people.

And finally, while some premiers have signed agreements on potential pipeline projects, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew remains a holdout despite previous statements supporting national unity projects.

