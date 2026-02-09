REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney/Ford early election plan, Ont. police corruption probe, Another BC land grab

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at a report suggesting Premier Doug Ford has been in contact with Prime Minister Mark Carney, suggesting the PM use the alleged threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump to seek a stronger electoral mandate.

Plus, Ontario's inspector general of policing made a rare public appearance, announcing an investigation into police corruption in the province was underway following the shocking arrest of seven Toronto officers last week.

And finally, another land grab is impacting privately-owned land in British Columbia, where an Indigenous group is seeking title over 650 hectares of land surrounding Kingcome Inlet.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

