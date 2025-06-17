REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney gives Ukraine billions, Trump's early G7 exit, Canada too reliant on US

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the media at the G7 summit, where the Canadian leader pledged billions more for Ukraine as it continues to defend from Russia's invasion.

Plus, President Donald Trump left the G7 early, returning back to the U.S. as Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks with Trump stating “we” have control over Iranian airspace on Tuesday.

And finally, Industry Minister Melanie Joly is in France, where she touted Canada's closeness to Europe and said the country had become over reliant on the U.S. militarily and economically.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Don't publish this on the website

Past Livestreams