REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney's throne speech passes, New border security bill, 'Family' now a harmful word

Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's government surviving its first test, as the Liberal throne speech passed through the House of Commons on a quirk that saw no official vote held — likely because the Liberals would have lost.

Plus, Carney's government is trying to pass new border security measures which may come with a catch for Canadians' privacy.

And finally, the Waterloo Region District School Board is receiving backlash after it hosted a training session where staff were taught the term "family" was harmful.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

