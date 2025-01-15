REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney teases PM run, Canadians brace for Trump tariffs, Illegals 'not welcome'

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney soft launching his campaign on US airwaves via The Daily Show, where the former central banker and UN climate envoy described himself as an "outsider" candidate in the race.

Plus, Canadians are preparing for tariffs on exports to the United States with less than a week to go before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Will Canada's newly announced border measures be enough to prevent a trade war?

And finally, in a twist to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's infamous "#WelcomeToCanada" comment from almost exactly eight years ago in 2017, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says illegal immigrants fleeing the United States to come to Canada are "not welcome."

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).