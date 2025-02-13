REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney's energy plan, Premiers dismiss 51st state talk, Libs fail to cut immigration

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at Liberal front-runner Mark Carney's campaign stop in Kelowna, B.C., where he vowed to use emergency powers to develop green technology in an effort to take on the Americans.

Plus, Canada's premiers travelled to Washington to meet with U.S. officials, delivering a dismissive message of any talk surrounding Canada becoming the 51st state. While there, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that diplomatic efforts were working and expressed optimism that the two countries could reach more deals.

And finally, despite firm pledges from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Minister Marc Miller, new analysis from Desjardins suggests the immigration levels are continuing at sky-high levels.

