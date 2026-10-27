REBEL ROUNDUP | Chow Wins Toronto Again, Upsets across Ontario, Carney on the Indian Act

Rebel Livestreams
  |   October 27, 2026

About this Episode

Hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Olivia Chow is re-elected Mayor of Toronto, upsets shake up Ontario's municipal elections, and Prime Minister Mark Carney walks back his comments on the Indian Act.

Today, Olivia Chow wins re-election as Mayor of Toronto with more than 522,000 votes, even as Toronto property taxes have risen almost 20 per cent.

Plus, upsets across Ontario: Andrea Horwath finishes third in Hamilton, Bonnie Crombie loses Mississauga to Alvin Tedjo, and Milton Mayor Gord Krantz's 46-year run comes to an end.

And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney insists he never said he would abolish the Indian Act, while calling it a racist law in French.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

 

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