REBEL ROUNDUP | Chow Wins Toronto Again, Upsets across Ontario, Carney on the Indian Act
About this Episode
Hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle
Olivia Chow is re-elected Mayor of Toronto, upsets shake up Ontario's municipal elections, and Prime Minister Mark Carney walks back his comments on the Indian Act.
Today, Olivia Chow wins re-election as Mayor of Toronto with more than 522,000 votes, even as Toronto property taxes have risen almost 20 per cent.
Plus, upsets across Ontario: Andrea Horwath finishes third in Hamilton, Bonnie Crombie loses Mississauga to Alvin Tedjo, and Milton Mayor Gord Krantz's 46-year run comes to an end.
And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney insists he never said he would abolish the Indian Act, while calling it a racist law in French.
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