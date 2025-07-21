REBEL ROUNDUP | Convoy organizers face 8 years, Teen killer in custody, US wants full market access
About this Episode
Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies
Today, we're looking at Crown prosecutors seeking seven- or eight-year jail terms Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber following the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.
Plus, in sharp contrast to the stiff sentence facing the protesters, a 14-year-old boy in Toronto has been detained in custody following the unprovoked killing of a 71-year-old woman.
And finally, as part of trade negotiations, the U.S. is seeking full access to Canada's market. Could supply management and the dairy cartel finally be dismantled as part of a new trade deal?
Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).