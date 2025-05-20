REBEL ROUNDUP | Feds push MAID for teens, Carney defends housing prices, Canada's fent problem

Rebel Livestreams
  |   May 20, 2025

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at an assisted suicide program being promoted to teenagers and the social harms from Canada's shameful Medical Assistance in Dying program.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending Canada's outrageous housing prices and his government's failure to release a budget.

And finally, FBI Director Kash Patel called out the fentanyl crisis in Canada, with the country becoming a hotbed for drug trafficking.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

 

Past Livestreams

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.