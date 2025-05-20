REBEL ROUNDUP | Feds push MAID for teens, Carney defends housing prices, Canada's fent problem
About this Episode
Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle
Today, we're looking at an assisted suicide program being promoted to teenagers and the social harms from Canada's shameful Medical Assistance in Dying program.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending Canada's outrageous housing prices and his government's failure to release a budget.
And finally, FBI Director Kash Patel called out the fentanyl crisis in Canada, with the country becoming a hotbed for drug trafficking.
Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).