REBEL ROUNDUP | 'Foreigners' stare at pool, Violent far-left protester, Trump defends women's sports

About this Episode

CrII5gCw+x-GdtJ0m

Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie

Today, we're looking at a viral incident that has seen alleged foreigners gathering to gawk at swimmers in a Quebec public pool.

Plus, violent far-left protester Deana Sherif, a regular attendee of protests, has been found guilty of using a noise device. Independent journalist Caryma Sa'd joins the show to discuss her encounters with Sherif and her subsequent conviction.

And finally, south of the border, President Trump is taking on California as he continues to fight to keep women's sports female.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Don't publish this on the website

Past Livestreams