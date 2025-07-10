REBEL ROUNDUP | 'Foreigners' stare at pool, Violent far-left protester, Trump defends women's sports
About this Episode
Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie
Today, we're looking at a viral incident that has seen alleged foreigners gathering to gawk at swimmers in a Quebec public pool.
Plus, violent far-left protester Deana Sherif, a regular attendee of protests, has been found guilty of using a noise device. Independent journalist Caryma Sa'd joins the show to discuss her encounters with Sherif and her subsequent conviction.
And finally, south of the border, President Trump is taking on California as he continues to fight to keep women's sports female.
