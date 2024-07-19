Rebel Roundup | Trump takes the stage after attack, Rebel outside RNC, Seamus O'Regan out
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at former President Donald Trump's first speech since surviving an assassination attempt last weekend.
Plus, Rebel News was on the ground asking questions at the Republican National Convention, where our Yanky Pollak spoke to some interesting characters.
And finally, another close Trudeau ally is out, as Seamus O'Regan announced he's resigning from cabinet and not seeking re-election.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
