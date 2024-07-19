Rebel Roundup | Trump takes the stage after attack, Rebel outside RNC, Seamus O'Regan out

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at former President Donald Trump's first speech since surviving an assassination attempt last weekend.

Plus, Rebel News was on the ground asking questions at the Republican National Convention, where our Yanky Pollak spoke to some interesting characters.

And finally, another close Trudeau ally is out, as Seamus O'Regan announced he's resigning from cabinet and not seeking re-election.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute