Rebel Roundup | Jasper fire and Premier Smith's response, Rebel grills Jagmeet, Poilievre on crime
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the wildfire that has ripped through beautiful Jasper, Alberta, and how Premier Danielle Smith's government has responded to the catastrophe.
Plus, Rebel News grilled NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh earlier this week.
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is blasting the Liberals and NDP for their soft-on-crime approach to justice after a recent murder.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.