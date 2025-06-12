REBEL ROUNDUP | Minister recuses from terror files, Canada sets refugee record, Sir John back in Ont.

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree recusing himself from files related to two Sri Lankan terror groups in an effort to reduce any apparent conflicts of interest.

Plus, Canada set a new record for asylum claims in 2024, with the country receiving the fourth most claims of any nation last year.

And finally, five years after a wooden sarcophagus was set up around a statue of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, at the Ontario legislature, the tomb has been removed.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

