REBEL ROUNDUP | Montreal cops arrest journalist, Poll shows Cons lead, Poilievre's justice reform

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at the arrest of an independent journalist by police in Montreal. Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the scene, capturing footage of the incident and launching a support campaign for Natasha Graham at SaveNatasha.com.

Plus, a new poll from Mainstreet Research is showing the Conservatives in the lead among decided and leaning voters. Could momentum be shifting away from the Liberals and back towards the Conservatives with the election just two weeks away?

And finally, Pierre Poilievre is pledging to invoke the notwithstanding clause to bring about stricter sentences for those convicted of violent crimes.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).