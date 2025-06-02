REBEL ROUNDUP | Nearly 1M newcomers so far in 2025, Terror in the US, Carney meeting premiers
About this Episode
Hosted by: David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie
Today, we're looking at new figures from Statistics Canada revealing over 800,000 new immigrants arriving in Canada through the first quarter of 2025. With millions more of visas set to expire later this year — and questions over how many of those individuals will voluntarily depart — how much more can the country sustain?
Plus, a suspect has been detained in Colorado after he yelled “Free Palestine!” while using a makeshift flamethrower to attack a group rallying for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with Canada's premiers in a first ministers meeting this week in Saskatoon, where tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by the United States are expected to be at the top of the agenda.
