Mass Immigration 'Bananas', Taxpayer-funded media defend Libs, Trudeau's new job | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Tamara Lich discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the immigration levels in Carney’s Budget 2026, which Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls "bananas," while Canadians struggle to find jobs, homes and health care.
Plus, taxpayer-funded media outlets are rushing to defend the Liberals, with more of your money headed their way through the budget.
And finally, we look at Justin Trudeau's new job and what it tells us about life after Ottawa.
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