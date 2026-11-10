Poilievre calls to fire Liberal Minister, Carney says U.S. is riskier than the CCP | Roundup
Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling for Industry Minister Mélanie Joly to be fired after Stellantis sold its Brampton plant.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney says the U.S. is a bigger risk than the CCP while Ottawa courts Beijing.
And finally, we cover the plan to give 200,000 temporary residents permanent residency and veterans who say they were offered MAID. Rebel News LIVE! hits Vancouver this Saturday.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live